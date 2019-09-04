Twitter Slams Kevin Hart Over His Reaction To Lil Nas X Saying He Was Taught To Hate Being Gay

Kevin Hart is recovering from a car accident but a clip of a discussion with Lil Nas X for HBO’s “The Shop” has gone viral. The 40-year-old comedian appeared to have an awkward moment with the 20-year-old rapper.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Paul Rivera asks Lil Nas X, “With all that early success, you felt it was important to make an announcement?”

Kevin Hart added, “He said he was gay, so what?”

Rivera pushed further and said, “It’s not about who cares – that’s actually my question.”

Nas says, “It’s not like being forced, it’s just that growing up (I’m meant to) hate this shit.” referring to being gay.

Hart jumps in and says “Hate what? Why?” acting as if homophobia doesn’t exist.

Lil Nas X continues, “Homosexuality, gay people. Come on now, if you’re really from the hood, you know. For me – the ‘cool dude with the song’ – on top of everything to say this. Any other time I’m doing this for attention in my eyes, but if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s for real, and it’s showing that it doesn’t really matter.”

Watch below:

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

Hart got into some controversy earlier this year after homophobic tweets surfaced when he was scheduled to host the Oscars. Back in 2011, Hart wrote on Twitter, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.’” Another tweet said Damon Wayans’ avatar looked like “a gay bill board for AIDS.”

Hart refused to apologize—twice—after the tweets surfaced because he claimed it was already “addressed” years ago. He said on social media, “I chose to pass on the apology. The reason why I passed is I’ve addressed this several times… I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back. We feed on Internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it. I’m going to stand my ground. Regardless Academy, I’m thankful for the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm, no foul.”

Then, after announcing he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars, he finally apologized.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he said. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people…I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

See the reactions below to Hart’s latest hiccup.