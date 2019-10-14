Twitter Is Not Here For Fort Worth Police’s Handling Of The Atatiana Jefferson Case

People are outraged over the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. Naturally, many are skeptical of how the Fort Worth Police Department is handling the case.
See Also: Shooting At Black Church Rocks Small New Hampshire Town
On early Saturday morning, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time after the officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.
In a subsequent press release announcing the shooting, Fort Worth police claimed the officer was “Perceiving a threat” at the time. The press release also said that officers saw “a firearm” when they entered Jefferson’s home and found her. The Fort Worth Police Department then reportedly released an image of that firearm, even though there was no claim of that gun being used or even wielded during the one-sided encounter. Texas is a state with laws that permit citizens to openly carry guns.
Jefferson was reportedly shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.
According to local news outlet WFAA, police held a press conference Sunday and offered no explanation for why they “released images of a gun in Jefferson’s bedroom, what those images were intended to convey, or what may have prompted the officer to fire his weapon.”
Merritt started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the 28-year-old’s funeral and related costs. According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.
View this post on Instagram
No one is above the law. Except when the law is wrong. Over the past few days I have been quietly digesting my ire over the news of a 28-year-old Black woman shot to death in her own home by a white police officer. It shouldn’t matter that she was a Xavier University graduate. It shouldn’t matter that she was pre-med. It shouldn’t matter, however, disgustingly it does in the eyes of the judicial system. It does because we know the history of how unarmed black souls are painted as the villains when murdered by the police followed by justice that carries less weight than the gavel that issues it. The common consensus from many who refute the facts of police brutality are, “Well they must have done something wrong?” I scoff at that consensus. Consensus from those that have never experienced police brutality because of the color of their skin. Do not have loved ones that can relay their own stories of harassment or those who do not live to do so. How will this precinct spin the facts of a neighbor noticing an open door and calling a non emergency hotline to check on a neighbor and that wellness check conducted and ending in murder by the police? The neighbor, a black woman named #AtatianaJefferson, babysitting her nephew had no idea the voice yelling commands and shining flashlights in her windows were police. The body camera video shows the officer did not identify himself as such and did not give her time to comply as she stood in her bedroom and was shot by an officer through the window. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is above the law. Except when the law is wrong. The judicial system’s egregious allowances for the murder and harassment of black and brown people at the hands of those that carry a badge speaks volumes. Most of the time police officers will get away with the murder and the harassment. Is it unlawful? Yes. Is it allowed? Definitely and therefore stating the opposite of illegal. How inane is it that one must ask if the killing of an unarmed person who has done nothing erroneous is illegal. It is even more outrageous that lawfulness is a factor because the murderer carries a badge & the victim is black. #BlackPplAreNotThreeFifthsHuman
The neighbor who called the non-emergency police number in Fort Worth said he only reached out to police because he found it curious that her lights were on and her door was open at such a late hour. James Smith said he was concerned because he said he knew Jefferson’s young nephew was there with her. But now, Smith said he regretted contacting law enforcement about Jefferson, who he called his friend.
The former police officer Aaron Dean quit working for the Fort Worth Police Department hours before it was expected that he would be fired.
Twitter is not here for it. See the reactions below: