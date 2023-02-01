Rest In Power: Scenes From Tyre Nichols’ Funeral In Memphis

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was held in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon, more than three weeks after he died from injuries sustained during a brutally violent arrest.

Not only did the Memphis community show up to pay its respects to one of their own, but Vice President Kamala Harris, family members of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and other notable figures were also in attendance during the homegoing service at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee also attended the funeral and got a rousing round of applause when introduced by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy.

Photos from the funeral show Nichols’ mother and stepfather grieving alongside Harris, who questioned the concept of safety during her speech to the audience.

“Was [Nichols] not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe,” Harris said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family, delivered a call to action.

The funeral plans were revealed last week following autopsy results confirming Nichols suffered a “severe beating” before he succumbed to those injuries. Days later, the already-fired five officers involved in the traffic stop — all Black men — were arrested and charged with murder for their roles in the police brutality shown on staggering bodycam video footage likened to the Rodney King incident.

The City of Memphis last Friday night released bodycam footage showing the violent arrest that has resulted in the firings and arrests of five now-former police officers, all of whom have been charged with second-degree murder for the vicious attack.

In addition, three fire department workers were also fired, but not criminally charged, for neglecting to render aid to Nichols, 29. Several other police personnel have been disciplined for their roles, as well, but not fired.

Nichols’ mother said the bodycam video is evidence that the Memphis Police Department “murdered” her son.

Crump said the officers treated Nichols like “a human piñata” and compared the police violence to the infamous Rodney King beating in 1991.

Nichols’ older brother likened the death to Emmett Till.

“Knowing the history of police interactions with the Black community throughout time, these men took a position of power and instead of doing something to better the future and honor the past, they became no better than the days of Emmett Till,” Jamal Dupree said in a joint statement with friend Angelina Paxton. “They have let us all down. Justice will be served to them.”

NewsOne extends condolences to Nichols’ family. Scroll down to find a number of moving images from Nichols’ funeral in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

