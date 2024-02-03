Black Child Suicide: A Meditation For Survival With Dionne Monsanto

This series on Black child suicide will touch on serious themes that some readers may find to be disturbing and/or traumatizing. Still, it is a subject we must face, together, in the fight to save our children. There are resources and grounding exercises at the end of each article.

As a part of NewsOne’s series, An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide, we have asked author, life coach, and loss survivor Dionne Monsanto to bring a moment of comfort and reflection to each of our articles. This video is meant as a way to ease out of the difficult topics discussed in this series and to not allow the burdens of grief to overwhelm.

Click here to read the intro to the series, written by NewsOne Senior Editor asha bandele.

If you or someone you love is in need of support right now—or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.

Please also feel free to make use of the following books, videos and websites:

BOOKS

Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting, by Terrie M. Williams

Description: The legendary celebrity PR executive delves into the emotional and psychological challenges faced by Black individuals, offering insights into how these struggles can affect children and adolescents.

Age Range: Adult readers, suitable for parents and caregivers of Black children and adolescents.

VIDEOS

“Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard

Description: Addresses themes of racial injustice and provides guidance for parents on discussing difficult topics with children, including emotions and coping strategies.

Age Range: Children, recommended for ages 4-8.

“Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families”

Description: This PBS documentary explores the unique challenges and experiences surrounding teen mental health and suicide within Black families, offering insights and resources for support.

Age Range: Teenagers and adults, recommended for ages 13 and up.

WEBSITES:

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Crisis Text Line

