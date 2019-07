The mission was to get Osama Bin Laden for ten years and the efforts were redoubled when President Obama instructed NAVY SEALs he wanted Osama delivered dead.

But many people don’t know what NAVY SEALs are or what they do.

U.S. attack helicopters crossed from Afghanistan into Pakistan on Sunday and inserted an elite Navy SEALs team. Within an hour, they had surrounded a high-walled compound and shot the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Read more at GlobalPost

RELATED:

Osama Dead

Also On News One: