Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell: Spike Lee Is A Conniving and Scheming Uncle Tom

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is the latest entertainer to attack legendary director Spike Lee for his criticism of Quentin Tarantino‘s “Django Unchained.”

In Campbell’s new op-ed for the Miami New Times, he pulls no punches as he accuses Lee of being a jealous and inept film-maker:

Screw Spike Lee. Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained is a brilliant flick that more accurately depicts the African American experience than any of the 15 movies about black culture Lee’s directed in his lifetime. It’s why the movie took home a Golden Globe award for best screenplay over the weekend and why it was recently nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Since Django Unchained hit the theaters, Lee has been publicly trashing Tarantino. In announcing his personal boycott of the movie, the Do The Right Thing filmmaker tweeted, “American slavery was not a Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western,” and “It Was A Holocaust. My Ancestors Are Slaves. Stolen From Africa. I Will Honor Them.” Lee needs to get over himself. He’s upset because Tarantino makes better movies. The man who put Malcolm X on the big screen is Hollywood’s resident house negro; a bougie activist who wants to tell his fellow white auteurs how they can and can’t depict African Americans. […] Spike is upset because Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the movie is just like him: a conniving and scheming Uncle Tom.

Click here for more.

RELATED:

Quentin Tarantino: ‘Roots’ Was Inauthentic

Spike Lee: ‘Django Unchained’ Is Disrespectful To My Ancestors [VIDEO]

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

This is getting absolutely ridiculous.

Whether one agrees with Spike Lee or not, he is a pioneer and has worked for decades to tell our stories with honor and authenticity. He deserves our respect and Mr. “Love You Long Time” is in no position to accuse anyone of being scheming. In fact, his entire op-ed seems to be a scheme to generate press. He couldn’t possibly think that throwing around slurs which aren’t even accurate (Uncle Tom) adds anything to the conversation.

RELATED: Legendary Activist, Comedian Dick Gregory On ‘Django Unchained’: Spike Lee Is A Punk And A Thug [VIDEO]

I understand that Mr. “Pop That P***y” may have been too busy exploiting women to actually read Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom Cabin, so for the record, Tom was neither conniving nor scheming. He helped slaves escape and refused to beat them, thus provoking the wrath of the vicious, black overseer Sambo — which is who I’m sure Mr. “Face Down A*s Up” intended to call Lee as that is Samuel Jackson’s character in the film.

Even that makes no sense, though, because Uncle Luke is the one defending Tarantino (a white man) against Spike’s ( a black man’s) claim that he’s being disrespectful to our ancestors. But Lee’s the “Uncle Tom”?

Something is not adding up here.

Even elder Dick Gregory is joining the “We Hate Spike Club:

I’ve seen ‘Django Unchained’ 12 times. Never in the history of Hollywood, have they ever made anything that freed the inside of me. The inside of me. I’m 80-years-old, I saw cowboy movies, wasn’t no Black folks in cowboy movies. I’m looking at a Western, plus a love story. To those of you all that see it, you’ll never see a love story about a Black man and a Black woman where it wasn’t some foul sex and foul language, huh. And Spike Lee can’t appreciate that. The little thug ain’t even seen the movie; he’s acting like he White.

He’s acting like he’s white? How is that even possible?

Look, I understand that Lee is critiquing a film that he hasn’t seen, but why can’t that be the criticism? What is going on with all of this hatred? Are people that pressed to see a freed slave kill a bunch of white people that they lash out against any and everyone who doesn’t “appreciate” it?

Differences of opinions are great, even necessary, but while black people are turning on each other left and right over a damn movie, Quentin Tarantino is laughing all the way to the bank.

Maybe some of us are still slaves after all.