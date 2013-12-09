Police Search For Louisiana Teen Marquise Williams

UPDATE: Shreveport Police announced Monday evening that Marquise Williams has been found safe.
Marquise Williams
Case Type: Endangered
Date of Birth: January 1, 1995
Missing Date: December 2, 2013
Age Now: 18
Missing City: Shreveport
Missing State: Louisiana
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Complexion: Medium
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 150
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Shoulder Length
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: No
Location Last Seen: Walking in the 3000 block of Legend Lane Street in Shreveport.
Circumstances of Disappearance: Williams’ family has not seen or heard from her since.
Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.
Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.
Anyone with any information may call police at (318) 673-7033 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.