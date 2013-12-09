CLOSE
Nation
Home

Police Search For Louisiana Teen Marquise Williams


UPDATE: Shreveport Police announced Monday evening that Marquise Williams has been found safe.

Marquise Williams

Case Type: Endangered
Date of Birth: January 1, 1995
Missing Date: December 2, 2013
Age Now: 18
Missing City: Shreveport
Missing State: Louisiana
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Complexion: Medium
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 150
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Shoulder Length
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Walking in the 3000 block of Legend Lane Street in Shreveport.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Williams’ family has not seen or heard from her since.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with any information may call police at (318) 673-7033 or  Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

Black and Missing , Black and Missing Foundation , Find Our Missing , Louisiana , Marquise Williams , Shreveport

Also On News One:
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
ABC's 'Roseanne'
21 photos
More From NewsOne
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close