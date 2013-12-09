Police Search For Louisiana Teen Marquise Williams



UPDATE: Shreveport Police announced Monday evening that Marquise Williams has been found safe.



Marquise Williams

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1995

Missing Date: December 2, 2013

Age Now: 18

Missing City: Shreveport

Missing State: Louisiana

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 150

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Shoulder Length

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Walking in the 3000 block of Legend Lane Street in Shreveport.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Williams’ family has not seen or heard from her since.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with any information may call police at (318) 673-7033 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

