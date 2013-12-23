Grade School Boys Honored For Returning Lost Cash To Local Church

Mayor Jim Fouts of Warren, Michigan honored three young boys who found a box belonging to a church containing $100 while they were playing in a park, according to My Fox Detroit. The trio was lauded on Thursday for their exemplary honesty in a town where the crime rate is considerably higher than the national average.

The trusty trio of grade schoolers consisted of Jason Burgess, 10 (pictured right), Malachi Shelton, 10 (pictured middle), and LaMont Kirkesy, 7 (pictured left). When the boys stumbled upon the box, Burgess took it home to his grandmother, Carol Fame. When Fame examined the contents of the box, she discovered a check that had been made out to First Church of Jesus Christ for $10.

The donation box and its contents were then returned to its rightful owner and — according to the church’s grateful pastor, Rev. Charles Locklear — the monies had been earmarked for Christmas services.

Meanwhile Mayor Fouts presented the boys with mayoral resolutions at city hall for their good deed. “What a wonderful Christmas gift you have given to all of the young people in the metro area,” the mayor told My Fox Detroit. “And that is you serve as models of honesty and integrity.”

The three youths told My Fox Detroit they plan to frame their prestigious commendations and place them on a wall in their house for everyone to see.

