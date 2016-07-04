White Woman Harasses Black Girl For Selling $1 Candy Outside Target In Viral Video

An unidentified Black girl was harassed by an older White woman while selling candy outside a California Target for $1, CBSLA reports.

Andy Lizarraga, a witness standing outside the Target in Rowland Heights, captured the altercation on her cell phone – marking the woman in infamy for her racist assault.

Lizarraga told CBSLA she noticed the woman was asking the girl a series of intrusive questions.

“She comes up to the little kid and is like, ‘Where is your license? Have you asked permission to be here?’ And then the kid is like, ‘No, I’m just selling candy. I’m trying to make some money,’” Lizarraga said. “I showed it to friends and family, not intending it to go viral at all and I guess people just started sharing it and sharing it.”

But, there’s a twist. Jay Lopez, a customer at Target, saw the woman berating the girl and intervened.

“She continued to yell at her and scream at her and tell her if she didn’t have a permit, that she was going to go to jail, that Sheriffs were on their way,” he said.

The girl was in tears by the time he approached her.

Lopez came through in a serious way when he bought the remainder of the sweets, which totaled about $80. He passed it out to customers.

“Mind your own business. Take care of yourself and your family and everything will come together for you,” he said.

Lizarraga posted the video to Facebook; it now has over 6 million views and has been shared over 72,000 times. She said the woman’s daughter contacted her on Facebook to take the video down, but she has not yet heard from the girl.

Hopefully, the woman learned to check her privilege at the door.

SOURCE: CBSLA, Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Phoenix Serial Killer Targeting People Of Color, Cops Say

Black Woman Remains Stoic While White Woman Hurls Racist Insults In Her Face

Also On News One: