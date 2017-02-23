Watch: Off-Duty White Cop Fires Gun At Teenagers

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a video emerged of an off-duty White cop fired his gun at a group of teenagers of color.

According to a press release by the Anaheim, California police, the incident began when the teenagers walked across the officer’s property on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. PT. A confrontation ensued and the press release states “a 13-year-old male is alleged to have threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain the male until APD arrived.”

However, multiple videos show there is more to the story. Not only does the off-duty cop grab and hold Christian Dorscht, 13, after he’s asked multiple times to be let go. But Christian insists he confronted the officer after he heard him demand a “c*nt” get off his yard. See for yourself in the videos below:

The 13-year old was arrested for criminal threats and battery and a 15-year-old was arrested for assault and battery. The officer remains unidentified and free of charges.

Protesters took to the streets one Wednesday with Gaby Hernandez, a spokesperson for a group that organized the protest, saying they want the “immediate arrest” of the officer for “child abuse”.

Another protester added “If it would have been a [white kid] this would have never happened.” He continues, “White kids don’t go through this….only people of Mexican descent or black people.”

