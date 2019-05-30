Everyone In The Royal Family To Meet Trump Except Meghan Markle

Thousands are planning to protest Trump and his wife coming to the UK in June and it looks like one person is planning their own protest — Meghan Markle. The Royal Family will be meeting Trump, including Prince Harry, but Markle will not be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement, “The President of the United States, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom.” It will be a three-day visit in June and one event, according to MSN, includes a private palace lunch and tea with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the the Trumps. No Meghan.

Buckingham Palace claims Meghan, who gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, but she might attend the royal Trooping of the Colour parade in honor of the Queen’s birthday on June 8. However, there have been long-time reports that Meghan is no fan of Trump.

Back in 2016, before she met Prince Harry, she said on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it…Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

In addition, back in December of 2017, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly did not want Trump at their weeding but insisted on inviting former President Barack Obama. The Sun reported, “Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr. Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.” The site also added, “The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known.”

A senior government source told The Sun, “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide.”

Obama wasn’t able to attend and Trump never got his invite. As for 45’s visit to the UK, Prince Harry is known as the rebel of the family but it sounds like Markle has proudly snatched up that title.

