Black Georgia Sheriff Defends Racist White Man Who Pulled A Gun On Dog Owners

A white man pulled out a gun and used racial and sexist slurs, all because of a dog, and now a Georgia sheriff is defending him. Why? Because the white man “feared” Black people.

According to WSB-TV, witnesses say a white man named Albert Partin went ballistic after a 62-year-old woman said his dog bit hers at a dog park in Douglas County. Witness Chris Mungin, who is Black, said Partin “started getting really vulgar. The racial slurs and the derogatory statements came out and … he called [the woman] a b***h.”

With Mungin’s wife recording video on a cell phone, Partin pulled out a gun and pointed it at Mungin and the 62-year-old woman. “I just stood there because I was like did he really just pull out a gun at a dog park and on the other side I was like oh crap it’s a gun,” Mungin explained.

Mungin said called 911 and said the responding police treated him like a suspect.

“The police came and were very aggressive towards me,” he said. “You would’ve thought I was the one who pulled the gun out and he was the one who called 911.”

Partin was only charged with a misdemeanor but Mungin was demanding harsher charges.

Partin told Fox 5 he acted in self-defense.

“He came at me out of those gates and that’s when I drew the weapon,” Partin said. “I thought he was going to attack me. It was strictly in self-defense. I never drew a weapon at anybody.”

Of course, that begs the question: If he never drew a weapon on anybody then why bring a gun to a dog park?

Not surprisingly, Partin, who used racial slurs and pulled out a weapon, has the support of the local police chief. What is surprising, though, is that the police chief is Black.

“You have a right to protect yourself and property at any given moment,” Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said. “Now, he feared this guy. This guy is approaching him. He just wanted him to get off of him and that’s why they’re misdemeanors and not felonies. He had a right to protect himself.”‘

Pounds also downplayed Mungin saying the police were aggressive toward him.

“What Mr. Mungin’s problem is he wanted us to go out there and throw folks on the ground and lock them up because of what he said. We don’t operate like that,” Pounds said. “We do things professionally.”

How sad that a Black sheriff couldn’t even fathom that police would be aggressive to a Black man in Georgia. Not all skinfolk is kinfolk.

This incident happed Memorial Day weekend — the same weekend a white woman named Ruby Howell pulled her gun on a Black couple trying to picnic in Mississippi. She was fired from KOA Kampgrounds, where the incident took place, but the local police department has yet to press charges or arrest her.

We can only imagine if these were Black folks pulling guns on white people, they would be in jail right now or charged with more than a misdemeanor.

