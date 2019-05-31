Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Tells Police What Happened To The Missing 4-Year-Old

The stepfather of a missing little girl admitted to killing her and told police where four-year-old Maleah Davis‘ body was, according to a new report. Maleah had been missing from Houston for nearly a month before Derion Vence reportedly offered his confession, Fox 26 reported.

Activist Quannell X, the now-former representative for Maleah’s mother, made the announcement on Friday.

“He says Vence told him that Maleah’s death was an accident and that he admitted to dumping Maleah’s body in a ditch in Arkansas,” Fox 26 wrote in its report.

“Quanell did not disclose the exact location of where Maleah’s body was dumped,” Fox 26 added.

The development as the latest plot twist to what Vence originally reported was a violent kidnapping that left him unconscious. Vence was ultimately jailed under a charge of tampering with a corpse over traces of blood and the odor of a decomposed body in his car, but he had avoided more serious charges.

Various members of the extended family took turns blaming one another as suspicion of Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, intensified over whether she was being completely forthcoming.

Quannell X quit representing her this week and accused her of lying to help out Vence.

“There was not a lot of tears. She was always calm, fluid, clear,” he said of Bowens on Thursday. “Now whenever there was a public thing, she would always break down. Ain’t no way in hell a parent with common sense would have handled this entire situation the way Brittany handled this entire situation.”

Bowens also caught some grief on social media for posting Instagram photos of Maleah with Vence after the girl’s disappearance.

Vence originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night to pick up Maleah’s mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

The Associated Press reported that Houston authorities said Vence’s account has “changed several times.”

