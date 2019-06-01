What’cha You Gonna Do, Harry? Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’

Trump is planning on visiting the UK starting June 3 and there will reportedly be protesters in the thousands. During his visit, he supposed to meet the Royal Family — except Meghan Markle. She will allegedly not be in attendance because she gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. However, there are reports that she simply did not want to meet Trump. Well, The Royal Family may need to rethink his prescene – -he called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty.”

Just days before heading to Britain, Trump was asked about Markle saying three years ago she would move back to Canada if he was elected (this was before she was dating Prince Harry), 45 said, “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Listen to the audio below and be sure to laugh at the caption from the pro-Trump Twitter account saying that Trump didn't say she as nasty when it's their own captions.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

Disgusting and according author Scott Dorwkin, “This coming from the same disgusting dude who also said he ‘could have; had sex with Princess Diana, only if she passed an HIV test. This was only months after she died. Trump is a gross disgrace.”

Trump called Meghan Markle “nasty” right before his upcoming travel to the UK. This coming from the same disgusting dude who also said he “could have” had sex with Princess Diana, only if she passed an HIV test. This was only months after she died. Trump is a gross disgrace. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 1, 2019

Trump’s visit will be a three-day visit in June and one event includes a private palace lunch and tea with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the the Trumps. No Meghan.

Back in 2016, before she met Prince Harry, she said on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it…Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

In addition, back in December of 2017, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly did not want Trump at their weeding but insisted on inviting former President Barack Obama. The Sun reported, “Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr. Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.” The site also added, “The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known.”

A senior government source told The Sun, “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide.”

Obama wasn’t able to attend and Trump never got his invite. As for 45’s visit to the UK, is Prince Harry really going to meet with the man who disrespected his wife?

