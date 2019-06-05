Botham Jean’s Mother Breaks Her Silence On Amber Guyger’s 911 Call

Amber Guyger gunned down Botham Shem Jean in his own home back on Sept. 6. Her trial, which has been delayed several times, was rescheduled more than a year after the suspicious shooting. The 911 call was released in late April and Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, is now speaking out.

According to an interview with Sight Magazine, Allison said she believed the 911 call was leaked to gain sympathy for Guyger. Jean also said, “Listening to it, it sparked some anger within me because I’m not hearing the dispatcher pay much attention to him. I didn’t hear the dispatcher ask about his condition, whether he was breathing, whether he was responsive…And I’m wondering whether it was because it was a police-involved shooting that the victim didn’t matter.”

The 911 dispatcher only seemed to be concerned about Guyger and she only sounded worried about losing her job.

On the call, Guyger can be heard breathing heavily and cursing in between telling the operator what she had done. Guyger openly says several times that she’s probably going to lose her job.

“I’m f*cked,” she said at one point during the call before later adding, “I’m going to lose my job.”

After asking the operator to send a “supervisor,” Guyger kept repeating, “I thought it was my apartment.”

Guyger says later in the call that “I’m so tired.”

Listen to the full 911 call below. There is graphic language used.

The leaked 911 call came one week after it was reported that people who Guyger arrested while she was a police officer were having their cases dismissed. Citing court documents, the Dallas News reported that “Dallas County prosecutors in one case wrote that they were seeking the dismissal because the fired officer was ‘indicted for murdering an innocent man in his own home.’”

WFAA said that it “obtained the recording after months of reporting,” but it could have been leaked by Guyger’s defense attorneys, or even her former colleagues at the Dallas Police Department, looking to curry favor with potential jurors in her murder trial. The 911 call has not been officially released by any law enforcement agency.

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

In addition to the inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

We truly hope Botham Jean’s family gets justice.

