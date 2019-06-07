Ben Carson Thinks The Answer To The Cost Of Housing Is Throwing Everyone In A Trailer Park

Ben Carson‘s path of destruction as the unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development continues. His answer solving the housing crisis is to push everyone into a tiny trailer. This is not a joke.

In an interview with ABC News, Carson showcased tiny trailers that he wants to push people into. When questioned how this will solver the housing crisis, he simply answered, “Just by being much more affordable.”

When also asked if he would live in one the trailers, he paused and said, “If I had to.”

One comment on the YouTube video said it looked like a failed FEMA camp and another user wrote, “Tiny homes are not a solution, you still end up with a landlord which now are managed by corporations.”

Carson was also asked about how he is enforcing a law to kick families out of public housing if one person lives in their home illegally, “Because it’s the law. We’re a nation of laws and if the lawmakers don’t like it, they need to change it.”

HUD says 55,000 American children could be evicted, but Carson doesn’t care because he is selectively uses the excuse of the law.

Speaking of the law, how about if Carson obeyed the law. According to Politico, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has determined Carson broke the law by buying a $31,000 dining room set for his office and $8,000 dishwasher in the office kitchen. “Agencies are required to notify Congress of expenditures over $5,000 to furnish an executive’s office,” Politico wrote last month.

Congress was reportedly not notified and Carson reportedly canceled the dining room set when the story broke early last year. No word about the dishwasher.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee in charge of HUD, said in a statement that this apparent crime was “another example of the Trump administration trying to cast aside the law if it doesn’t suit them.”

HUD officials have not commented on the decision from the GAO but supposedly HUD officials will set up a task force in the department to “improve its internal procedures.” HUD also instituted a mandatory review process “under which both its Office of Administration and Office of the Chief Financial Officer must approve all obligations or expenditures for covered purchases that affect any offices of any of HUD’s presidentially appointed officials,” according to the GAO.

The New York Times reported on the dining set and its price tag in February 2018, just after HUD announced plans to slash funding for the homeless, elderly and poor, Carson and his wife went on a spending spree . “The purchase of the custom hardwood table, chairs and hutch came a month after a top agency staff member filed a whistle-blower complaint charging Mr. Carson’s wife, Candy Carson, with pressuring department officials to find money for the expensive redecoration of his offices, even if it meant circumventing the law,” the Times wrote at the time.

More than $165,000 was spent buying lounge furniture for Carson’s office, the Guardian also reported at the time in exposing Carson’s press person, Raffi Williams, as a liar.

Back in March of 2018, CNN.com reported that Carson was offered a chance to repair the chairs that were once there for a cost of just $1,100. But Carson reportedly refused. “Carson referenced this concern in his statement released earlier this month. The furniture, he said, was ‘characterized as unsafe’ and was ‘beyond repair and needed to be replaced,'” CNN wrote.

HUD Official Helen Foster filed a lawsuit after she was allegedly demoted for refusing to approve the extravagant furniture.

Watch the interview below:

