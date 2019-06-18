Girl, Be Gone! Fraudulent Candace Owens Uses Malcolm X To Justify Her Self-Hate

Candace Owens, who inspired the New Zealand terrorist that killed Muslims, dropped out of the University of Rhode Island during her junior year. She reportedly left college to “educate herself” and read works by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell.” This could explain why she knows nothing from slavery to the holocaust and especially Malcolm X. She had the nerve to quote el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz.

Owens wrote on Twitter, “‘The white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the negro’s friend and benefactor’ -Malcolm X.”

“The white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the negro’s friend and benefactor”

-Malcolm X — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 17, 2019

Malcolm X wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican, he believed in Black Nationalism, the Black community having their own — Owens is a person who thinks Black people complain too much about police violence (she once said cops are the “most oppressed” minority in the country) and that the Southern Strategy was a myth.

Everything Owens fraudulently stands for, Malcolm X would be against and it’s actually this quote that fits her, “The first thing the cracker does when he comes in power, he takes all the Negro leaders and invites them for coffee. To show that he’s all right. And those Uncle Toms can’t pass up the coffee. They come away from the coffee table telling you and me that this man is all right.”

Malcolm also said, “I don’t speak as a Democrat or a Republican, nor an American. I speak as a victim of America’s so-called democracy. You and I have never seen democracy -– all we’ve seen is hypocrisy.” Owens believes everything is peachy keen for Black folks and she believes Muslims like Ilhan Omar should be deported.

What can you expect? This is the same person who told scholar and activist Dr. Cornel West on the propaganda channel’s hateful Laura Ingraham show that welfare is destroying the Black community (when there are more white people on welfare than Black people) and “One hundred years after slavery, the Black community was doing better.” A hilarious comment considering this particular era is when Malcolm X grew up and he clearly didn’t see African Americans “doing better.”

If you can stomach it, watch the disturbing clip below.

If you didn’t know, the woman who apparently inspired the New Zealand terrorist dropped out of the University of Rhode Island during her junior year. “She dropped out of the University of Rhode Island in her junior year, and went on to educate herself,” CTPost.com reported last year. “She read works by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell.”

While there is nothing wrong with not going to college, there is something wrong with constantly insulting the intelligence level of educated people who learned what she didn’t while they were in college.

