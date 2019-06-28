Joe Biden’s Team Reportedly In Full Freak-Out Mode After Kamala Harris Scorched Him

Joe Biden had a rough night. The Vice President was dragged on stage but Sen. Kamala Harris, which has become a viral sensation and now his team is reportedly freaking out. Most disturbingly, the 76-year-old is allegedly too stubborn to see he did anything wrong.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Olivia Nuzzi, the Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, tweeted last night that his staff is “freaking out” after Harris annihilated him. She also tweeted, “The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been ‘awkward’ and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended.”

He allegedly isn’t “listening to his debate prep and he’s ‘set in his ways.'”

A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is “freaking out” about his poor performance tonight. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

According to CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe, “It’s kinda hard to imply someone is racist when the were the VP to the first Black president.”

Another Biden aide describes VP’s performance as “solid overall” and calls the Harris attack re: busing and his work with segregationist senators “a low blow.” Senior aide adds: “It’s kinda hard to imply someone is racist when the were the VP to the first Black president.” (2/) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 28, 2019

What is interesting is that no one called him a racist.

In case you missed it, Harris said on the debate stage, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

With that said, it should Biden’s support among Black voters has remained very high despite. A poll released earlier this month and conducted by the Black Economic Alliance found that African American voters were most “enthusiastic” about Biden’s candidacy compared to the other Democratic White House hopefuls.

That was in spite of Biden’s series of recent blunders that included but were not limited to reversing his stance on the Hyde Amendment, a contentious abortion policy which he was in favor of earlier this month and had strong racial implications that could hurt Black women; being accused of embellishing (some said lying) his civil rights activism for decades; refusing to formally apologize to Anita Hill for his treatment toward her when he was the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman presiding over Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court hearing; and supporting the same 1994 crime bill that Hillary Clinton’s opponents called her out for referencing “super predators” in what many people have said was a nod to the Black people who were disproportionately affected by the law.

However, we will see if the polls change after last night’s debate.

SEE ALSO:

White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A Doctor In Africa Is Sued After ‘100 Babies’ Die

Everything To Know About The Phoenix Police Department’s Culture Of Racism And Corruption