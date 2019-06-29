People Are Asking Why It Took Months To Release A Video Of Jussie Smollett But Over A Year To Release Laquan McDonald Video

The Chicago Police Department is still out to get Jussie Smollett. Last week, body came footage was released of the “Empire” with a noose around his neck. However, some folks in Chicago have questions — like why was a video of Smollett released within months — even though all charges were dropped — but when unarmed Black teenager is killed on camera, the body cam footage isn’t public till over a year. Why is their transparency selective?

One Twitter user wrote, “Funny how Chicago PD can turn up new body-cam video in the Jussie Smollet matter, but had to be flipped to give up the tapes on the LaQuan McDonald case. Tell me how you’re not desperately racist!”

Another tweet read, “CPD are still trying to destroy this man via media. It took such a very long time to release the video in the death by police of Laquan McDonald yet here we are with them being so quick to release information re Jussie Smollett. He should sue them.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded to the criticism by saying, “To the extent that we can, when we have video evidence, we don’t have a problem sharing it with people.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also added, “Even if they don’t have an update, on those cases, as the superintendent said, calling once a month so that the surviving family members feel like they’re being heard.”

Oh, really? We highly doubt the family of Laquan McDonald felt heard of that the CPD didn’t “have a problem” sharing the body cam footage. In case you forgot, the 17-year-old had been dead for 13 months before the public saw the dash cam video showing him walking away from police officer Jason Van Dyke when he was gunned down.

Van Dyke shot him 16 times within 14 seconds. When that video was released, the general public learned that the police reports were full of lies. More than four hundred pages of notes from several officers claimed that McDonald lunged at Van Dyke with a knife drawn. But the video showed what really happened. Van Dyke was consequently charged with six counts of first-degree murder and only found guilty of one count of second-degree murder.

As far Jussie, on Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, he claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

CPD claims he lied. Smollett has maintained his innocence and all 16 felony counts against him were dropped.

