Democrats Demanding To Know Why Ben Carson Hired A Documented Racist

Secretary Ben Carson is being forced to answer why Housing and Urban Development hired a man who used the n-word and made various other racist comments in blog entries. Eric Blankenstein, who just resigned from a policy director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in May, six months after racist blog posts surfaced, is now HUD’s senior counsel.

The Hill reports, six Democratic senators asked the secretary in a letter to a explain hiring Blankenstein. All members of the Senate Banking Committee wrote, “In our country, private citizens may espouse whatever views they have, even abhorrent ones. What they do not have a right to is a six-figure federal job.”

The statement continued, “HUD has an important mission to ‘create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. It needs employees that can carry out and bolster that mission, not ones that call HUD’s commitment to it into question.”

The signatories on the letter were Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Sens. Bob Menendez (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Jack Reed (R.I.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.).

Carson responded by saying, “We all are human, we all make mistakes and learn from them- especially 15 years later- and we all deserve second chances. Eric’s impressive career and experience will be a great asset to the agency.”

According to The Washington Post back in September, Blankenstein wrote a white person using the n-word doesn’t mean they are racist, “Fine…let’s say they called him n[—-]…would that make them racists, or just assholes looking for the most convenient way to get under his skin?”

The Washington Post also says he wrote the majority of hate crimes were hoaxes and “that a proposal at the University of Virginia to impose harsher academic penalties for acts of intolerance was ‘racial idiocy.'”

The blog posts were 15 years ago but it doesn’t seem like much has changed if he part of the Trump administration.

Back in September, Blankenstein said about his posts, “The need to dig up statements I wrote as a 25 year old shows that in the eyes of my critics I am not guilty of a legal infraction or neglect of my duties, but rather just governing while conservative.”

This isn’t a shocker from Carson. He stands by a racist in the White House.

