Sen. Kamala Harris Still Has Joe Biden Shaken From Dragging Him All Over The Debate Stage

Joe Biden‘s first debate for the Democratic primary wasn’t his shining moment. He appears to still be shook by the beating given to him on the issue of race by Sen. Kamala Harris. The former Vice President is now speaking out.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

In an interview with CNN, the 76-year-old said the questions about race weren’t “relevant” because they were “taken out of context.” He also said, “It’s so easy to go back 30, 40, 50 years and take a context and take it completely out of context.”

He stressed that people need to “look at his record” for civl rights and added, “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me. She knew Beau, she knows me.”

In case you missed it, Harris said on the debate stage, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

On the issue of Biden and bussing, Sen. Harris said just yesterday, “Sadly we do not agree. I’ve asked him and have yet to hear him agree that bussing that was court ordered and mandated in most places and in that era in which I was a bussed was necessary.” Watch below:

Sen. Kamala Harris on Joe Biden: "Sadly we do not agree. I've asked him and have yet to hear him agree that bussing that was court ordered and mandated in most places and in that era in which I was a bussed was necessary." pic.twitter.com/zdg7bgriI2 — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2019

Back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

Sounds like Biden has some things to atone for whether or not he wants to admit it.

SEE ALSO:

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A Doctor In Africa Is Sued After ‘100 Babies’ Die

Everything To Know About The Phoenix Police Department’s Culture Of Racism And Corruption