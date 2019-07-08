Candace Owens Has The Coonalicious Nerve To Attack Colin Kaepernick’s Racial Identity

Candace Owens always complains that she is called a sell-out or an Uncle Tom by other Black people, yet she is the first person to attack other Black folks who don’t think like her. She has taken her attacks a step further by trying to question Colin Kaepernick and Shaun King Blackness.

Owens wrote on Twitter, “I love how @shaunking who is white and @Kaepernick7 who is half-white, have raked in millions by continually telling black people that they are less than white people. Two white men claiming the system is rigged for whites, as they rig the system to enrich themselves is funny.”

For Owens to start measuring Blackness falls right into her history of being an advocate for white supremacy. Black folks having a white parent is nothing new — from Frederick Douglass to Bob Marley to Halle Berry to President Barack Obama. Being “mixed” is consistent with the African-American experience. Furthermore, Kaepernick has lost money — millions — for speaking out against racism, he could have lowered his head, not a said a word continued with NFL contracts for $40 million and above. King, who is a Morehouse man, has dedicated his life to exposing stories that aren’t getting enough attention. Moreover, it’s the fraudulent Owens who racked in the millions and enriched herself by being the Black Trump supporter. Just a few years ago, she ran an anti-Trump site.

That said, nothing from her is shocking this woman, who inspired the New Zealand terrorist. If you didn’t know — she dropped out of the University of Rhode Island her junior year. CTPost.com reports, “She dropped out of the University of Rhode Island in her junior year, and went on to educate herself. She read works by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell.”

Yep, she got her knowledge from the likes of Ben Carson and Candace Owens.

Her short conservative history is a fraud. Blexit is a slogan stolen from the Bank Black movement. She once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

She blamed the horrified mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

Owens even babbled Hitler just wanted to “make Germany great again.”

This is the last person who should be questioning anybody’s race or activism to the Black community.

