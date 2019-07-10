Jill Biden Is Convinced People ‘Didn’t Buy’ Kamala Harris’ Holding Joe Biden Accountable For His Past

Joe Biden is still talking about his first debate for the Democratic primary. The most talked about moment was Sen. Kamala Harris holding the former Vice President accountable for his comments about segregationists and on bussing. Now Dr. Jill Biden is speaking out and she is convinced the American people “didn’t buy it.”

Jill Biden told Andrew Cuomo on CNN, “I think that they were looking at the past. I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he’s a racist. I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights. And then to be elected with Barack Obama, and then someone is saying, you know, you’re a racist?”

Cuomo reminded Dr. Biden that Harris clearly said he wasn’t a racist, but she countered with, “I know, but as soon as I heard those words, I thought, ‘uh oh, what’s coming next.'” She also added, “The American people know Joe Biden. They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn’t buy it.”

On Friday, Joe Biden told CNN, the questions about race weren’t “relevant” because they were “taken out of context.” He also said, “It’s so easy to go back 30, 40, 50 years and take a context and take it completely out of context.”

He stressed that people need to “look at his record” for civl rights and added, “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me. She knew Beau, she knows me.”

In case you missed it, Harris said on the debate stage, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

That said, Joe Biden has since apologized for his comments about segregationist. Watch below:

However, back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

Sounds like Biden might have more apologies moving forward.

