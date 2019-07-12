New Poll: Kamala Harris And Cory Booker Bombing With Black Voters In South Carolina

Joe Biden is still the frontrunner for winning the Democratic nomination for president and all polls indicate he is the only one who could be Trump. However, after Sen. Kamala Harris handled the former Vice President and the Democratic debate, there were reports of a surge. But in the crucial state of South Carolina, Harris and Sen. Cory Booker are bombing with Black voters.

According to a Fox News poll, among Black voters, Biden’s support is 41 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders is at 15. Sen. Kamala Harris comes at 12 percent, 29 points behind Biden. Sen. Booker is at a dismal 4 percent while Elizabeth Warren is nearly non-existent at 2. In addition, among Black voters, 87 percent would be happy with Biden as the nominee, 79 percent with Sanders, 71 percent Harris, 66 percent Warren, and 62 percent Booker.

Over half of South Carolina Democratic primary voters are expected to be Black.

South Carolina is a crucial state with the Democratic primary taking place on February 29, 2020.

Nationally, a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, has Biden with 26 percent support, Warren at 19 percent and Harris at 13 percent.

In case you missed it, Harris had a breakthrough moment on the debate stage whens she said to Biden, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Biden has since apologized for praising segregationists.

But back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

It’s going to be a long election season.

