Sweden Denies That The White House Contacted Them About A$AP Rocky

There have been several reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are working with the racists in the White House to get 30-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky out of a Swedish prison. Allegedly, Trump is aware and so is t Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, Sweden says they have not been contacted by the United States.

According to Page Six, Swedish Prosecution Authority said in an exclusive statement, “We have had no communication with the White House.” They also added it’s “not possible for the US President to have any influence on the Swedish legal procedure.”

Page Six also reports, “A source close to the situation told Page Six the US Department of State has, in fact, reached out.” But we know this administration thrives on lies so who knows how true that is.

Earlier in the week, a State Department spokesperson exclusively told Polticio that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been briefed and his office is monitoring the situation, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. … We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

According to a comprehensive timeline provide by Pitchfork, Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued after a woman accused Rocky of sexual harassment.

#asapRocky gets into a fight with drunk hecklers while in #sweden 🥊 pic.twitter.com/srTmaGpu4j — 100MOB Promotions (@100mob_promo) July 5, 2019

Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.

That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”

Rocky reportedly surrendered to local authorities on July 2. They were ultimately ordered to be kept in detention during a mandatory two-week investigation. As a result, Rocky has missed multiple tour dates. The help of Sharpton and the CBC is a bit ironic considering during a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.

“So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

If Rakim Mayers is indicted, it’s not clear what the penalty will be. He is being held until a preliminary investigation is complete.

