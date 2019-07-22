Sen. Cory Booker Finally Sees That Trump Is A Racist

Who knows what took Sen. Cory Booker so long. After President Donald Trump racist attacks on Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New Jersey Senator finally says he is a racist.

While on CNN yesterday, Booker said, “The reality is this is a guy who is worse than a racist. He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gain. He is trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself.”

He continued, “And this is somebody who is very similar to George Wallace, who — a racist — he’s using the exact same language.” However, this nothing new from Trump. He has a documented history of racism. When Book announced he was running for president, he asked if 45 was a racist and his answer was, “I don’t know the heart of anybody. I’ll leave that to the Lord”.is one of the most talked about candidates running for president.” See below: Reporter: Do you believe that Donald Trump is a racist? Sen. Booker: “I don’t know the heart of anybody. I’ll leave that to the Lord … I know there are a lot of people who profess the ideology of white supremacy that use his words.” pic.twitter.com/M2h1rlmhAt — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 1, 2019 On the other hand, Julain Castro, Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris has been calling Trump a racist from the door. In a February interview with The Root, Harris was specifically asked if Trump was a racist. She responded with, “When you talk about his statement on [the Neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia], when you talk about him calling African countries ‘s-hole’ countries, when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion.”

The Root’s senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr followed up with, “So, you definitely would agree that [Trump’s] a racist?”

“I do,” she answered. “Yes, yes, yes.”

Thankfully, the women he attacked our brilliantly clapping at Trump. Omar delivered the most blistering rebuke of Trump in a press conference last week, saying, “This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history and pursued an agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care while he transfers millions of dollars in tax cuts to corporations.” She continued, “This is a president who has said, ‘Grab women by the pussy’. This is a president who’s called Black athletes sons of bitches. This is a president who has called Black people who come from Black and brown countries shitholes. This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest against them in Charlottesville.” She also added, “This is the agenda of white nationalists. … This is his plan to pit us against one another.”

