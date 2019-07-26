White Woman Who Called Black Women N-Word At Restaurant Blames Anxiety, Says She’d Do It Again

A white woman who decided it was a good idea to call Black women sitting in a North Carolina restaurant the N-word was trying to justify her racist actions with an excuse that indicates she has no problem doing the same thing all over again.

On Tuesday night, as Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw were trying to enjoy their dinner at Bonefish Grill in suburban Raleigh with another friend like plenty of people do, they were approached by Nancy Goodman, who thought she had the right to police their volume level. According to WRAL, Goodman, who is white, called the Black women rude and said they were being too loud. Shaw told WRAL on Wednesday that no one else had complained about them.

“We’ve had people come to our table and say, ‘Hey, you girls look like you’re having fun. We want to join you,’ but never to come to my table and tell me I’m rude,” Shaw said at the time.

Goodman, who was apparently working undercover as the party police, continued to berate the women, so Shaw pulled out her cellphone to record the incident. As she appeared to be complaining to a waiter in the North Hills restaurant, Goodman noticed the women recording her and began to smile to the camera. She then pulled out her own phone and walked over to the women to at first try to appear to not be motivated by race.

“I’ve got real good friends who are Black, and I love them,” Goodman told the women.

“We never said anything about color,” Stewart responded.

“You’re too loud,” Goodman said.

“In your opinion,” Shaw replied. “Let me show you my money. It’s just as green as yours.”

Why are you so stupid, niggers?” Goodman, knowing she was being filmed, asked Shaw.

“Do you call your Black friends nigger?” the women asked her.

Goodman finally picked up her purse and left saying, “they’re not like you.”

Watch the exchange below.

This is the open bigot- Nancy Goodman in Raleigh, North Carolina. After Nancy Goodman called these two young Black women “stupid niggers” she literally went on TV the next day to say that she didn’t regret it and would say it again. This is where we are right now. pic.twitter.com/P5AiFTGeeH — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 25, 2019

The next day while talking with WRAL, Goodman had no apologies for what she said and blamed the women for exacerbating her anxiety.

“Looking back on it now, I wish I would have asked the waiter to ask management if they would just quiet down,” she said. “Instead, I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done. But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety.”

She also said she would call the women the N-word all over again because it was helpful for her.

“I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it,” Goodman said. “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

When Shaw found out that Goodman was not sorry for what she did, she told WRAL that she was stunned.

“The fact that you’re willing to say you will repeat that again shows me the hate that you harbor in your heart for the black African-American race,” she said. “I don’t care what color I am. Give me the respect of being a human being, just like everyone else deserves.”

Goodman took to Facebook to claim that she was not racist, arguing again that she had Black friends.

“I have many black friends, and I have never encountered three people that ugly in a bar,” she wrote. “I wish those women well, and maybe there’s a lesson learned for them, too, that you don’t disrespect an elderly person.”

Shaw and Stewart said they would not return to the Bonefish Grill restaurant because they believed the manager should have intervened. Bloomin’ Brands Inc., which owns the restaurant, said it was reviewing the incident.

