Judge Says Eric Garner’s Killer Cop Daniel Pantaleo Should Be Fired From NYPD

An NYPD administrative judge on Friday morning recommended that the officer who used an illegal chokehold to kill Eric Garner more than five years ago be fired from the police force. The recommendation to fire Daniel Pantaleo came from NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldanado nearly two months after the conclusion of an administrative trial.

That said, this was not the final step. The decision whether Pantaleo actually loses his job, and pension, rested solely with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. There was speculation O’Neill would move quickly.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to follow the recommendation to terminate Daniel Pantaleo for his involvement in the death of Eric Garner, according to a senior law enforcement official. Reported by @ShimonPro — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) August 2, 2019

The recommendation followed years of futility and inaction in getting justice for the brazen broad-daylight killing of an unarmed Black man that was recorded on video for the world to see. A Staten Island grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Pantaleo in 2014. Then, right before the fifth anniversary of the killing last month, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department said Pantaleo would not be charged federally. That was all in spite of the fact that a New York medical examiner in 2014 ruled Garner’s death a homicide.

One anti-police brutality group said firing Pantaleo should be followed up with firing the other officers who helped cause Garner’s death.

“In recommending that NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired, Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado made the only just decision possible after presiding over Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial,” the Justice Committee said in a brief statement following the recommendation on Friday. “The evidence has been clear to the whole world since day one, thanks to video taken by brave witnesses: Pantaleo, along with multiple other officers, illegally and violently caused Eric Garner’s death on July 17, 2014.”

The NYPD’s administrative trial to determine Pantaleo’s fate ended on June 6 following a handful of delays more than three weeks after it began. At the time, the Civil Complaint Review Board (CCRB) repeated its stance for Pantaleo to be fired.

“CCRB recommends a penalty of termination without his pension,” prosecuting lawyer Suzanne O’Hare said as part of her closing arguments. “Officer Pantaleo forfeited his right and privilege to be a police officer in the city of New York.”

One previously unknown fact revealed from the trial was that an NYPD officer admitted that he trumped up already bogus charges against Garner in an effort to justify his chokehold death.

“Officer Justin Damico testified that after riding in an ambulance with the dying Garner, he went ahead on his own and filled out arrest papers listing a felony tax charge that would have required prosecutors to prove Garner, a small-time street hustler, had sold 10,000 untaxed cigarettes,” the Associated Press reported at the time.

Earlier in the trial, it was also revealed that NYPD Lt. Christopher Bannon was texting with another officer shortly after Pantaleo’s violently killing in Staten Island, where Garner was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center. When Bannon was told that Garner didn’t have a pulse, Bannon texted back: “Not a big deal.”

Garner was approached by undercover NYPD officers on July 17, 2014, for the alleged offense of selling untaxed loose cigarettes. When officers failed at handcuffing him for the nonviolent misdemeanor, Pantaleo was caught on video with his arms wrapped tightly around Garner’s neck from behind. The chokehold ultimately killed Garner. The entire deadly episode was captured on cellphone video and filmed by a bystander. Garner’s final words “I can’t breathe” — became a rallying call for social justice advocates who saw his death as a murder.

Let’s hope NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill makes the right decision and fires Pantaleo.

