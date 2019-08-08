Eight Hospitalized Survivors Of El Paso Shooting Reportedly Refused To Meet With Trump

Trump insisted on coming to El Paso, Texas yesterday even though many people said his racism, lies and lack of accountability were not welcome. Trump’s team might lead you to believe he was greeted with open arms but allegedly not one of the survivors at University Medical Center met with Trump.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

The Washington Post reports, “None of the eight victims of the El Paso mass shooting still being treated at University Medical Center agreed to meet with President Trump when he visited on Wednesday.”

UMC spokesman Ryan Mielke said, “This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president, some of them didn’t want any visitors.”

However, Mielke did say two victims who had been discharged returned to the hospital to meet with 45. The White House did not respond to a request for a comment.

There were several calls for Trump to not show his face in Texas. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said while on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earlier this week, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated. I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient. And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.”

She also added that her community has “been dehumanized by the president and his enablers” and that this was “one of the lowest points in American history.”

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated." —@RepEscobar pic.twitter.com/QH0rEPIeGc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

Pastor Michael Grady, the father of Michelle Grady, who survived the El Paso shooting, said on SiriusXM, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.”

See a photo of Michelle below:

The El Paso shooting was reportedly the result of a young white man’s anger over the number of Hispanics in the U.S. That much was made clear in an apparent manifesto written by that shooter, a 21-year-old white man who wrote that he was decidedly against “race mixing,” supported the idea to “send them back,” predicted “genocide” and used much of Trump’s language like “invasion.”

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes