Terrence K. Williams Outraged He’s Getting Death Threats But He Mocked Bombs Mailed To Democrats

Black Trump supporter Terrence Williams, who poses as a comedian but has made a career out of demeaning Black folks who don’t support his racist president, is claiming that he is the subject of death threats. In a video he posted online he is hysterical about supposed threats. He captions in a Tweet “they are coming after me” and he’s “worried about my safety.”

However, Twitter has done their research. Williams didn’t have the same compassion when there were assassination attempts by Trump lover Cesar Sayoc. The 57-year-old sent bombs to 13 target, which included Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, and members of Congress.

In now deleted Tweets that was recovered by journalist and SiriusXM host Clay Cane, Williams wrote in October of 2018, “The Democrats are blaming Trump Supporters for the fake bomb they made. Why would someone send CNN a bomb ? People don’t watch CNN. Desperate Democrats trying to find ways to win and make us look bad!”

Yep, he actually claimed they were sending bombs to themselves — a disgusting accusation that Candace Owens said in deleted tweets. Williams also wrote, “So first an explosive package was sent to Soros and now Obama and the Clintons. Am I the only one that think this don’t sound right? Political Stunt?”

Williams clearly didn’t think these tweets would come back to haunt him. Cane wrote on his Twitter account, “Death threats aren’t funny, whether you are a Repub or Dem. But Terrence Williams called assassination attempts a ‘political stunt.’ The hypocrisy is disgusting and offensive. #ProtectTerrenceKWilliams.” See the tweet below:

Death threats aren't funny, whether you are a Repub or Dem. But Terrence Williams called assassination attempts a ‘political stunt.’ The hypocrisy is disgusting and offensive. #ProtectTerrenceKWilliams See the receipt he deleted –> pic.twitter.com/JIH78VmGUN — Clay Cane (@claycane) August 14, 2019

In case you missed it, Williams implied that Bill Clinton played a role in the death of Jeffery Epstein because the disgraced accused pedophile “had information on” the former president. The part about Clinton’s theoretical involvement in Epstein’s death appeared to be what prompted Trump to retweet the video.

Williams then tweeted a video of Trump thanking the president for his “kind words” and saying his opponents “have nothing else to complain about since the Russia HOAX is over!”

Now he suddenly has some moral compass on death threats. Are his death threats fake? A political stunt? One thing we know is the mail bomber was not staged. Cesar Sayoc received 20 years in prison and, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sounds like Williams should issue an apology for mocking death threats.

See Williams’ video below.

THEY ARE COMING AFTER ME! After @realDonaldTrump Retweeted me I received threats &

now Facebook is after me. I’m worried about my safety. PLEASE HELP get my story to the Top! Please RT or comment using hashtag

👉 #ProtectTerrenceKWilliams

#ProtectTerrenceKWilliams pic.twitter.com/zshr5QpBqO — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 13, 2019

