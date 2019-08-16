White Woman Holds Black Teens At Gunpoint While They Were Raising Funds For School

The pathetic trend Black people having the cops called on them for their mere existences reared its racist head last week in Arkansas when a white woman held four Black teenagers at gunpoint while they were trying to raise funds for their high school. According to WMC Action News, the students were going door-to-door in the town of Wynne selling cards for the school’s football program when they unwittingly became victims of what could have become a violent a gun crime.

Neighbors said that students raising funds for the football team was a perfectly normal activity ahead of the school year, but when the kids got to the door of Jerri Kelly on the morning of Aug. 7, what happened next was far from normal. Turns out Kelly — allegedly — pulled out her gun on the teens, two of whom were wearing their school football jerseys and made them lie down until the police, who, of course, she had called, arrived.

“Wynne Police Chief Jackie Clark said officers responded to a report of ‘suspicious persons’ and arrived to find four juveniles lying on the ground with a woman standing over them with a gun,” WMC Action News reported. “The officer let the children stand up and they explained they were selling cards for a school athletic program.”

Five days later Kelly, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. It was unclear why her arrest was delayed for nearly a full week after police all but said they saw her racially profiling and menacing the kids with a firearm, but it can’t be ignored that her husband is the local jail administrator.

Kelly had the audacity to plead not guilty when she was arraigned on Thursday.

She had also been afforded the luxury of not having her mugshot taken following her arrest. One was finally taken three days later following her court appearance on Thursday. Cross County Sheriff David West — who works for Kelly’s husband, Cross County Jail Administrator Joe Kelly — “said she experienced a medical issue during booking and left without taking the photograph,” according to WMC Action News.

Kelly, who is now safely back in her own home at the scene of the crime and never even had to spend a single night in jail, is due back in court on Sept. 30.

