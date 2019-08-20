Ex-NFL Player Marcellus Wiley Says ‘Mixed Race’ Colin Kaepernick Can’t Feel ‘Full Weight’ Of Injustice

Everyone has had an opinion about Jay-Z ‘s new business alliance with the NFL. He has been slammed by Eric Reid, Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out Colin Kaepernick (Jay once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl).

Now former NFL player Marcellus Wiley has an opinion and claiming Kaepernick does not know the “full weight” of injustice because he’s “mixed race.”

The 44-year-old said on ESPN, “Kaepernick comes from a situation where he never felt the full weight of these injustices. This is a mixed race guy who was raised by a white family from Wisconsin to central California. Respect — that does not disqualify you from talking for us but when you make misteps and miscalculations, oh, it comes back into play.”

He also questioned Kaep’s girlfriend’s Nessa Diab background, saying her ethnicity is “not Black.” Nessa’s parents are from Egypt. Wiley declared, “We got two leaders who don’t even feel the weight of the controversy.”

Marcellus Wiley says his “pass” for Colin Kaeprnick has expired. Doesn’t think Kap and Nessa are qualified enough to lead the movement the way they’ve been due to not being fully black. This is getting uglier by the day pic.twitter.com/NUMBByeMBy — Phella (@PhellaDaFam) August 19, 2019

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Eric Reid blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472

On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

See the post below:

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

