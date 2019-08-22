Four Teens Injured At Clark Atlanta University Shooting Have Been Identified

Four people were shot near Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia late Tuesday night. Thankfully, there were no fatalities. The four victims have been identified.

One of the victims was Elyse Spencer, 18, who is a freshman at Spelman. See the photo below:

Elyse Spencer graduated from School of the Arts in June and is starting her freshman year at Spellman College. Atlanta police said Spencer was shot in the chest after someone opened fire into a crowd outside a campus library. https://t.co/PCxt58ZmPk — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) August 21, 2019

A GoFundMe was started for Spencer’s medical care.

Erin Ennis, 18, wrote on social media, “I’m here, I’m alive. God had me. Never in my life would I have ever thought that something like this would happen to me. But I can’t thank you guys enough for your prayers and constant words of encouragement.” She continued, “A bullet will reside in my leg for the rest of my life but at least I have a life period.”

Maia Williams-McClaren, 18, of Boston, was another victim and attending Spelman. According to AJC, her mother Tiffany Williams said, “I’m just trying to process a lot of things.”

Another survivor was Kia Thomas, 19. The AJC reports, she is a junior at Clark Atlanta, “a decorated volleyball standout, university officials confirmed, and was honored in 2017 as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the 2018 preseason offensive player of the year and was recently selected for the 2019 preseason all-conference volleyball first team. She is a 2017 graduate of Coweta County’s Northgate High School.”

WSB-TV reported that the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a block party “at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest.” The location is reportedly the steps of a library, which is used by students at Clark as well as Spelman College and Morehouse College, which are all part of the larger Atlanta University Center, which calls itself “the world’s oldest and largest association of historically Black colleges and universities.”

Video has been posted to social media claiming to show the aftermath of the shooting, for which law enforcement did not immediately announce an official motive as of Wednesday morning.

Smh RT @CultureCentral_: Smh this is OUTRAGEOUS! Someone has shot up the crowd of a block party between Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University with an automatic gun. At least two have been shot and more injured. This is America in 2019… pic.twitter.com/sVLGi9XNJB — S dot (@Shawn06798369) August 21, 2019

“Initial investigation seems to indicate an argument broke out between two parties prior to the shooting,” Atlanta police public affairs director Carlos Campos said Wednesday morning in a statement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “It appears the women were not the intended targets of the shooting.”

Alex Philpot, a Clark Atlanta student, told 11 Alive that he was in his dorm room when he heard the gunshots.

“The first thing I heard was the gunshots,” Philpot said. “We were just in here playing the video game and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six. We got up and looked out the window and we saw everybody running in the opposite direction.”

He continued: “At first we really didn’t believe it, but then it was like, ‘those are really gunshots.'”We saw them cart off some lady in an ambulance.”

Watch the news clip below.

A suspect has been identified according to investigators, see below:

Anyone with info is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

