New Poll Has Sen. Kamala Harris Beating Trump By Double Digits

Sen. Kamala Harris has been struggling in the polls ever since the second debate when she was hit hard on her record by Tulsi Gabbard. However, if the presidential election were held today, she, along with several other Democrats, was projected to beat Donald Trump by double-digits. At least, that’s according to a brand new poll.

If Harris was the Democratic nominee and she faced off against Trump in an election held now, the California senator would beat the president with 51 percent of the vote compared to the incumbent’s 40 percent, according to new polling released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.

However, the same polling showed other Democratic candidates faring even better against Trump.

The poll reported that 54 percent of registered voters said that they would cast their ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden and only 38 percent would vote for President Trump — a 16 percentage point difference. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would beat Trump 53 percent to 39 percent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was polling at 52 percent to Trump’s 40 percent, and even South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was leading the president 49 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.

That was promising news not just for Democrats as a whole but also for Harris. As NewsOne reported earlier this month, Harris went from 13 to 10 percentage points, the only person among the top eight candidates to drop in polling following the second Democratic debate. Days later, FiveThrityEight.com reported after weighing the average of five post-debate polls that Harris was at 7.9 percent, the largest dip for any of the presidential candidates.

The next closest drop was Biden going down 1.9 percentage points, but he was still polling at a strong 28.4 percent.

Harris’ drop was clearly due to Gabbard.

In case you missed it, the Congresswoman from Hawaii said, “Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

She continued, “She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

Harris tried to defend herself but Gabbard continued, “The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so.”

The next debate is Sept. 12 in Houston.

