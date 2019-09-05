Isaiah Washington Has Officially Joined The Cult Of Trump

Isaiah Washington has an announcement. In the great tradition of Kanye West and Stacey Dash, he wants everyone to know he is a Trump worshiper. The former “Grey’s Anatomy” actor immediately got a spot on Fox News to babble.

Washington ranted the regular talking points that Democrats are “not doing enough” for the Black community and praised the First Step Act, which was reform that had been in the works for years.

Washington also said, “Walking away… is a sacrifice, it’s a risk and there’s a penalty for it.” It’s not clear what exactly the 56-year-old is walking away from considering he has barely been seen on screen since he was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” because of his homophobia.

He added, “But I will only walk away when it matters and the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic party as I know it and walk away from the Republican party as I don’t know it, is that something doesn’t feel right… If I look at the political lineage of the Democratic party over the last 50 years of my lifetime… and very little has changed in my community… then I have some questions. I’ve got more than questions.”

If you can stomach it, watch below:

Despite needing a new career, like Stacey Dash did, Washington’s real reason for why he is joining the cult of Trump is because Obama didn’t pay him enough attention.

“I voted for 44 twice,” Washington tweeted back in April. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

Washington also wrote, “Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today.”

Washington doesn’t seem to know or care that Trump has actively rolled back President Barack Obama prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy.

As The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.”

Trump also ended the 21st Century Task Force on Policing, commissioned by the Obama administration to address tensions between police and the communities they serve. Sessions and Trump rolled this back under their “law and order” mandate.

These facts clearly wouldn’t matter to Washington. Maybe he’ll get a paying gig on Fox News.

