Jemele Hill Claps Back After Backlash Over Her Article About HBCUs And Black Athletes

Jemele Hill is getting some heat on social media all because she asked Black athletes to attend not HBCUs, not white institutions. Some folks got in their feelings.

In an article for The Atlantic, Hill wrote, “The NCAA reported $1.1 billion in revenue for its 2017 fiscal year. Most of that money comes from the Division I men’s-basketball tournament. In 2016, the NCAA extended its television agreement with CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting through 2032—an $8.8 billion deal.”

She continued, “About 30 Division I schools each bring in at least $100 million in athletic revenue every year. Almost all of these schools are majority white—in fact, black men make up only 2.4 percent of the total undergraduate population of the 65 schools in the so-called Power Five athletic conferences. Yet black men make up 55 percent of the football players in those conferences, and 56 percent of basketball players.”

She also added, “Black athletes have attracted money and attention to the predominantly white universities that showcase them. Meanwhile, black colleges are struggling. Alabama’s athletic department generated $174 million in the 2016–17 school year, whereas the HBCU that generated the most money from athletics that year, Prairie View A&M, brought in less than $18 million.”

In addition, “Why should this matter to anyone beyond the administrators and alumni of the HBCUs themselves? Because black colleges play an important role in the creation and propagation of a black professional class. Despite constituting only 3 percent of four-year colleges in the country, HBCUs have produced 80 percent of the black judges, 50 percent of the black lawyers, 50 percent of the black doctors, 40 percent of the black engineers, 40 percent of the black members of Congress, and 13 percent of the black CEOs in America today.”

Sounds pretty logical, however, some folks are outraged.

One user wrote called Hill’s “argument is racist by definition.” He wanted to know how a Black athlete “benefits by going to Grambling State, as opposed to Duke, which has a better academic prowess, wildly superior athletic resources and a stronger alumni base.”

Her clap back was brilliant, see below:

A. encouraging black people to rebuild their communities is literally the opposite of racism, but OK. B. Zion could have played on the moon and been the no 1 pick. The real shame is that he had to go to college in the first place, but I digress … C. The point. You missed it. https://t.co/K1Onxr5bAM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 6, 2019

A self-proclaimed Christian, Trump supporter also whined that HBCUs are segregation. Hill quickly schooled her, “I wrote PREDOMINANTLY several times, also known as PWIs (Predominantly White Institutions). Again: White people attend HBCUs. Why don’t you learn more about HBCUs? It’s not that hard.”

Ok, I stand corrected. But literally in the subhed and throughout the story, I wrote PREDOMINANTLY several times, also known as PWIs (Predominantly White Institutions). Again: White people attend HBCUs. Why don’t you learn more about HBCUs? It’s not that hard. https://t.co/Qz15llKYWK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 6, 2019

Sounds like truth hurts.

