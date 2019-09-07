Isaiah Washington Compares Black People Who Don’t Worship Trump To Crack Addicts

One of the rules when a struggling celebrity decides to worship Trump is that most immediately demean Black folks who don’t support white supremacy. That is the latest role Isaiah Washington is playing.

Washington — who voted for Obama twice and was once a Jill Stein supporter — recently “came out” as a Trump supporter. After people calling him out for supporting the racist-in-chief, he wrote this on Instagram, “I dated a woman that was addicted to crack. I became addicted to trying to save her. She stole from me and disappeared for days, worrying me to death. I really loved her and when I tried to reason with her to get her help, she refused, berated & attacked me much like Black Dems.”

I dated a woman that was addicted to crack. I became addicted to trying to save her. She stole from me and disappeared for days, worrying me to death. I really loved her and when I tried to reason with her to get her help, she refused, berated & attacked me much like Black Dems. pic.twitter.com/QqkLDVu85i — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 5, 2019

Yep. That is what the star of some of your favorite Spike Lee films is now saying about Black folks.

Of course the former “Grey’s Anatomy” actor immediately got a spot on Fox News earlier this week and he babbled, “Walking away… is a sacrifice, it’s a risk and there’s a penalty for it.” It’s not clear what exactly the 56-year-old is walking away from considering he has barely been seen on screen since he was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” because of his homophobia.

He added, “But I will only walk away when it matters and the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic party as I know it and walk away from the Republican party as I don’t know it, is that something doesn’t feel right… If I look at the political lineage of the Democratic party over the last 50 years of my lifetime… and very little has changed in my community… then I have some questions. I’ve got more than questions.”

If you can stomach it, watch below:

Despite needing a new career, like Stacey Dash did, Washington’s real reason for why he is joining the cult of Trump is because Obama didn’t pay him enough attention.

“I voted for 44 twice,” Washington tweeted back in April. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Washington also wrote, “Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today.”

Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y1yTIs088g — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Washington doesn’t seem to know or care that Trump has actively rolled back President Barack Obama prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy.

As The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.”

But Washington doesn’t care. Anything for the check as he is bragging about his Twitter followers increasing.

