Cops Accuse Black El Paso Victim Of Lying About Being A Hero During Mass Shooting

A survivor of the El Paso mass shooting was detained by the Secret Service in Washington, D.C. last week, right before he was about to receive an honor from Trump.

Chris Grant, 50, “sustained bullet wounds during the shooting, gave an interview from his hospital bed in which he said he threw soda bottles at the gunman to distract him from shooting others, prompting the gunman to turn his weapon on Grant,” ABC News reported.

El Paso police claim video surveillance contradicts Grant’s story but the department did not describe what t says actually happened.

“[His actions] were basically human instincts, survival instincts but they were not heroic or as he described,” Police spokesman Enrique Carillo told ABC News on Wednesday. The police declined to answer any questions.

ABC News also reported that Grant had an active arrest warrant and after he was detained, he was later released from custody. It is not clear where the case stands and Grant did not immediately respond to a request from ABC News for comment.

There were several other heroes from the mass shooting early last month, including Fort Bliss U.S. Army specialist Glendon Oakley, who saved several children during the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Oakley gained national attention after the shooting when he spoke with local news outlet KTSM.

“We run towards Dillard’s, and it’s like a play pen over there. I see a whole bunch of kids like, without their parents running around screaming and crying, so I grab as many as possible,” Oakley said at the time.

He also told CBS4, “…I just did what I would want another person to do for my children.” See below:

Trump also honored Oakley, but didn’t even address him by name and made an awkward comment afterward.

“And, by the way, here is a great hero. This man — the job he did. You all know who it is. Everybody — the whole world knows who you are now, right?” the president said last month.

The El Paso shooting was the result of a young white man’s anger over the number of Hispanics in the U.S. That much was made clear in an apparent manifesto written by the shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man who wrote that he was decidedly against “race mixing” and supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

At least one tweet, apparently preserved by someone controlling an Antifa Twitter account, seemed to show Crusius was in support of building Trump‘s wall along the nation’s southern border.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this mass shooting and the other all shootings across the country.

