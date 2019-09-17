Trump Goes Full Blown White Nationalist: ‘Who Do You Like More, The Country Or The Hispanics?’

No, it’s not a scene from Nazi Germany. It’s Trump at a rally in New Mexico. He asked one of his advisers, who does he love more Hispanics and the country — and the adviser is Hispanics. The crowd eats it up.

On the stage, Trump babbled, to Steve Cortes, who is a member of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council, “He happens to be Hispanic, but I’ve never quite figured it out, because he looks more like a WASP than I do.”

He continued, “But I tell you what, there is nobody that loves his country more or is Hispanic more than Steve Cortes. Nobody loves the Hispanics more. Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?”

Cortes answered and Trump added, “He says the country. I don’t know. I may have to go for the Hispanics, to be honest with you. We’ve got a lot of Hispanics. We love our Hispanics. Get out and vote.”

Trump also lied and said he got 90 percent of the Cuban vote in Florida, when he only got 54 percent.

Watch below:

ttps://twitter.com/Politidope/status/1173946850652676097?s=20

This most recently rally feels eerily similar to Trump telling lhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “go back” to where they came from.

Watch the disgusting moment below:

Crowd at North Carolina Klan rally responds to Grand Wizard Donald Trump’s attack on a black woman in Congress with chants of “send her back.” 🎥 @passantino pic.twitter.com/P5pSBBeRVB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2019

Also, here are just a handful of receipts of Trump’s being a racist: housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s; the racist birther movement against Barack Obama; the Muslim travel ban; the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989); saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican; and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Don Lemon, etc.) while ignoring white critics like Eminem. Also, Trump’s own father was arrested at a KKK rally in 1927. Racism is in the man’s blood.

This is clearly his version of making America great again and his crowds love it.

