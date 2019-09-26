‘A Glimpse Into The Mind Of Amber Guyger’: Deleted Social Media Posts Republished

Amber Guyger is on trial for killing Botham Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018. More information is coming out about her mindset, especially her social media posts that she quickly deleted.

READ MORE: Watch Live: Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean Streams Online

Lee Merritt, who is the family attorney for the Botham Jean, wrote on Twitter, “Lest we be fooled by the pretty blue dresses and blond blowout, here is a glimpse into the mind of #AmberGuyger. She was busy deleting these post when she should have been being interrogated. We were able to screen grab these before she could get to them. Each has been verified.”

Lest we be fooled by the pretty blue dresses and blond blowout, here is a glimpse into the mind of #AmberGuyger. She was busy deleting these post when she should have been being interrogated. We were able to screen grab these before she could get to them. Each has been verified. pic.twitter.com/xwNcBiF1p3 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) September 26, 2019

The following post brags about her not stabbing someone:

The next deleted posts focuses on having the patience to not kill someone, which she saved:

Another post about shooting was saved as “quotes and inspiration.”

Another bizarre post about justice she saved to “law enforcement.”

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

In addition to the inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

We hope the family of Botham Jean gets justice. He would have been 28 years old on September 29.

SEE ALSO:

Five Reasons To Believe Amber Guyger Will Be Acquitted

Officer Investigated After Handcuffing, Arresting and Taking Mugshot Of 6-Year-Old Black Child

Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why There Isn’t One Black Person On Stage With Him At The Emmys