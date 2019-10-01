Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder For Killing Botham Jean

A jury returned a guilty verdict for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man, in his own home last year.

It took the jury fewer than 24 hours to return its verdict. WFAA reported on live TV that there were tears of joy for Jean’s family and tears of agony for Guyger, who was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs. It was unclear when she would be sentenced. There were reportedly cheers that broke out in the courtroom as well as the courthouse after the verdict was delivered. Several people were seen flying the national flag of St. Lucia, where Jean and his family are from.

The trial took a full seven days, ending much quicker than was expected. The prosecution rested its case Thursday and the defense rested its case Monday, which is when the jury went into deliberation.

Guyger, who admitted under cross-examination that she intended to kill Jean when she shot him, was facing up to 90 years in prison. The former police officer also admitted that she was trained in CPR but never actually performed it on Jean after she shot him. Instead, the 911 call she made as well as her actions following the shooting seemed to imply she was more concerned with saving herself than Jean.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

She also admitted under aggressive questioning that she never once said during the 911 call that she was scared or that she thought he had a gun. She also admitted that she never said during the call that Jean was charging at her.

This is a developing story that will be updated.