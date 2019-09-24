Hill Harper Says ‘It’s Baffling’ That Isaiah Washington Supports Trump

Once upon a time, Isaiah Washington was one of the most beloved Black actors. Now he has joined the cult of Donald Trump. One of his former co-stars from the legendary 1996 film “Get on the Bus,” Hill Harper, is now speaking out about Washington’s recent rants.

While talking on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View, Harper was asked about Washington’s convenient transformation to worshipping 45, “I believe everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. Isaiah, I can’t speak to it because I haven’t spoke to him in so long. I don’t know what he’s on. When I say ‘on,’ I’m not saying drugs. I’m saying what he’s on, meaning what he’s thinking… He may have some other goal.”

He continued, “In other words, I can’t speak to it because it’s baffling to me. At the same time, waking people up around the idea of blindly supporting one party is a valid thing to talk about if you’re not getting the results you need.”

Cane cited folks like Stacey Dash and Omarosa who may have supported Trump just to be relevant. “I think it’s beyond just the politics,” Cane explained “It’s like, ‘How can I make myself relevant? Hey, look at me, I support white supremacy!”

Harper replied, “I understand… I’ve known Isaiah a long time, although he and I don’t speak. So it’s hard for me because he’s a thoughtful brother, you know? That has been my experience with him — but this is years ago, so I don’t know.”

Listen to the clip below:

Washington — who voted for Barack Obama twice and was once a Jill Stein supporter — recently “came out” as a Trump supporter. Of course, the former “Grey’s Anatomy” actor immediately got a spot on Fox News, babbling that “Walking away… is a sacrifice, it’s a risk and there’s a penalty for it.” It was not clear what exactly the 56-year-old was walking away from considering he has barely been on the big and small screens since he was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” because of his homophobia.

If you can stomach it, watch below:

Despite needing a new career, like Stacey Dash did, Washington’s real reason for why he is joining the cult of Trump seems to be because he said Obama didn’t pay him enough attention.

“I voted for 44 twice,” Washington tweeted back in April. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Washington also wrote, “Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today.”

Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y1yTIs088g — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Washington doesn’t seem to know or care that Trump has actively rolled back Obama’s prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era rule.

As The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.”

Like Harper said, it’s “baffling.”

