Auntie Maxine Sees A Path To Full Impeachment: Trump ‘Stepped Over The Line’

Rep. Maxine Waters has continually led the charge against Donald Trump‘s impeachment ever since he was inaugurated in 2017.

Now it seems the House of Representatives is finally catching up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump on Tuesday. The action comes after a whistleblower suggested that Trump tried to influence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation on Joe Biden, who could possibly become Trump’s opponent in the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

As Auntie Maxine explained in a statement: “This action within itself — where the president is seeking the cooperation and assistance of a foreign government in uncovering dirt on his opponent — is unlawful, unconstitutional, and unpatriotic. I am elated that the Congress of the United States will move forward in an expedited manner to investigate and impeach this president.”

The impeachment inquiry against Trump comes after years of shady business, withholding of information and alleged collusion with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Waters explained in her statement, “Special Counsel Robert Mueller identified at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice by the president of the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign and through the course of the Russia investigation, and he furthered the scope of what we know about collusion and coordination between the Trump campaign, Trump’s allies, and the Kremlin in their efforts to undermine our election systems on Trump’s behalf.”

Waters then went on to describe all the other instance where Trump proved to be corrupt, including alleged payments to silence an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and his refusal to release his tax returns. “These, and a host of other actions, are further evidence of his disgraceful and contemptible actions as the president of the United States,” Waters said in her statement.

She then went on to say that she’s “beyond pleased” that a majority of her Democratic colleagues have joined the fight to impeach Trump. “As I have stated time and time again, Donald Trump is a dangerous and dishonorable man,” she said. “He has no respect for our democracy, our Constitution, or the rule of law.”

Waters called in to SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show to talk about the impeachment inquiry, and she explained that she feels hopeful once the facts are out about the whistleblower and the alleged info of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Many skeptics of impeachment say the action might get past the House, but the Republican-majority Senate might knock articles of impeachment dead. However, Auntie Maxine believes that once all the information is made available, the Senate won’t be able to ignore it:

“So far that’s all we know, but what’s interesting is this, the Senate passed a resolution saying they wanted to hear from the whistleblower,” she said on the Madison Show. “They want that information. Now, let me just say this, Joe, as I have talked about impeachment all this time and I felt that this president was dishonorable, deceitful, a liar, dangerous, and people were saying, well, you know, even if you get to impeachment, you won’t have the support of the Senate. That’s speculation, I think has always been misplaced. I’ve always felt if you do your work, if you keep going after connecting the dots, that the Senate will have to come along at some point as certain things are revealed.”

Waters further explained:

“The president stepped over the line. He has abused his power and he felt that nothing could happen to him. And he has been openly talking about the fact that he had a conversation with the president [of Ukraine], and he did discuss Biden, and he did discuss getting information on Biden in an investigation that would help him in his reelection. So, I’m saying that those people who felt that the Senate would never, ever, ever support impeachment, I never agreed with that and I always thought that there is a possibility.”

Auntie Maxine has a point, considering transcripts from Trump’s conversation with Zelensky have already been released.

It will be very telling if the Senate tries to turn their head away from this one.

