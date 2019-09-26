White Woman Goes On ‘Kill N***ers’ Rant And Is Exposed On Social Media

Another white person has been caught on camera saying the N-word and her name is allegedly Heather Patton. The incident in the CVS has gone viral and hopefully she will learn what happens when you spit out hate.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

According to Heavy.com, the video was recorded on Sept. 24 at CVS Pharmacy in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles. Patton can be seen jumping up and down and screaming, “I hate n*ggers.”

As Patton is walking to the parking lot, she screams, “F*ck you n*ggers! I hate n*ggers.” She then adds, “I would kill a n*gger but the law says I can’t kill the n*ggers. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*ggers they’d all be dead!”

Watch below:

"If the law didn't say I couldn't kill the nig*ers they'd be all dead" This racist lady told a Black woman that she would kill all black people if it wasn't illegal in a CVS in California WHO IS SHE?! SHE NEEDS TO BE IN PRISON FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/iiShKgmkPL — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 26, 2019

Heavy.com described Patton as “a 49-year-old Los Angeles resident who works in the TV and movie industry as a costume designer, wardrobe assistant, costumer and in various other film crew roles.”

A reported witness at the CVS, Renee Saldana, wrote on Twitter, “This happened yesterday afternoon. I was also there and got video of this woman’s racist rant at CVS in Eagle Rock.”

Saldana also tweeted, “It was quiet in CVS & then someone just yelled the n-word and then it was quiet again & then that woman started screeching racist stuff towards a Black woman (who shot that video). There was no build-up or prior altercation.”

She also added, “There were at least a dozen witnesses and there was more yelling going on inside before the video starts. That woman was freaking out everyone in the store shouting about lynching Black people. There were 2 shoppers who saw her drive up & said she was driving erratically when she parked. When the woman took off after the rant, she was speeding west on Colorado driving on the wrong side of the street. Other frightened customers kept saying, ‘She could kill someone!’”

Clearly, this woman is a danger to herself and others.

A similar incident happened in Maryland, according to Ryan Williams, who is from the Maryland area and posted a detailed account on Medium (the post has been removed as of Sept. 25), he and his wife “drove up to the garage door, the door opened, and before the arm raised to let us out, we saw a man carrying a baby walking in front of the garage. My wife didn’t lift her foot off of the brake. We thought nothing of it. There’s no way to rush through the garage door. There’s a gate and then there’s an arm that lifts after the gate is raised. I imagine that it’s there to keep people from rushing out.”

But the man who called Ryan the N-word actually called the cops. The aftermath of the cops being called is below:

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes