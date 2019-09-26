Meghan McCain Defends Her Walk Off Set After Her Privilege Was Checked On ‘The View’

You might remember last week Meghan McCain made an exit stage left on The View when Ana Navarro swiftly told her not to scream in her face in the middle of a conversation.

The audience reaction was priceless and for many viewers around the world, it was believed that Meghan had finally had enough with her co-hosts.

However, according to McCain, this wasn’t the first time she’s left the sound stage. She recently went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and explained.

“I just want to say the walking off footage…we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated. And I get touched up backstage with my makeup so that’s what I was doing. And I’ve done that like many times over the years.”

Andy Cohen then referenced the many instances when cast mates walked off the set of The Real Housewives. McCain replied, “Look, The View can be like The Housewives sometimes.”

Cohen also questioned whether McCain had beef with the co-hosts in general and she responded, “Vibe-wise with the hosts, I’m actually much more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with everyday than I was last year, ’cause now it’s my third year.”

If anything, McCain said she struggles to deal with the audience, who will find a chance to boo or heckle her. According to McCain, they’re much more “combative” than Cohen’s What Happens Live audience.

“I will say, the audience is extremely combative, and it’s nice to be in a positive audience. And the sort of like, the booing and the heckling is a lot everyday. And I’m paid, at The View, I’m paid to give a different view. And so I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back cause again, I’m just trying to do a very complicated job.”

Well it seems if you can’t stand the heat, then it’s time to storm off the set.

McCain left the stage last week after a heated discussion about the whistleblower who claimed Trump had corrupt dealings with Ukraine. At one point, McCain yelled “excuse me” at Navarro, to which Navarro calmly responded “I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way.”

“I don’t know what you just said,” McCain said.

“I said don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,” Navarro responded. This is when McCain described Navarro’s actions as “rude” and snidely said “Welcome back.” Not too long after, she walked off stage.

It was a hilarious moment.

Hopefully, McCain’s makeup was nice and pristine after she received that burn.

SEE ALSO:

Meghan McCain Storms Off ‘The View’ On Live TV After Ana Navarro Check Her Privilege

‘A Glimpse Into The Mind Of Amber Guyger’: Deleted Social Media Posts Republished

Also On News One: