Blame It On The Alcohol: White Woman Who Went On ‘Kill N***ers’ Rant Apologizes

Heather Patton is the latest white person caught on camera being a racist. She is now apologizing and blaming it on the alcohol.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood costume designer has lost her job and she has been called by Tony winner Audra McDonald (Patton worked on her “Private Practice”) and Oscar winner Patricia Arquette (Patton worked on her show “Medium”).

Patton left a message on her Instagram that read, “Please do not contact me. I was intoxicated and I sincerely apologize to everyone whom I disrespected and let down for my actions. Please forgive me.”

Strangely, she also offered to post Black owned business on her Instagram because she has over “50k views.”

According to Heavy.com, the video was recorded Tuesday in a CVS in Los Angeles. Patton can be seen jumping up and down and screaming, “I hate n*ggers!”

Patton is shown walking to the parking lot, she screamed, “F*ck you n*ggers! I hate n*ggers!” She then added, “I would kill a n*gger but the law says I can’t kill the n*ggers. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*ggers they’d all be dead!”

"If the law didn't say I couldn't kill the nig*ers they'd be all dead" This racist lady told a Black woman that she would kill all black people if it wasn't illegal in a CVS in California WHO IS SHE?! SHE NEEDS TO BE IN PRISON FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/iiShKgmkPL — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 26, 2019

Heavy.com wrote that Patton was “a 49-year-old Los Angeles resident who works in the TV and movie industry as a costume designer, wardrobe assistant, costumer and in various other film crew roles.”

A reported witness at the CVS, Renee Saldana, tweeted what she said happened.

“This happened yesterday afternoon. I was also there and got video of this woman’s racist rant at CVS in Eagle Rock,” Saldana tweeted.

Saldana also tweeted, “It was quiet in CVS & then someone just yelled the n-word and then it was quiet again & then that woman started screeching racist stuff towards a Black woman (who shot that video). There was no build-up or prior altercation.”

No, not as far as I could tell. It was quiet in CVS & then someone just yelled the n-word and then it was quiet again & then that woman started screeching racist stuff towards a Black woman (who shot that video). There was no build-up or prior altercation. — Renée Saldaña (@copuchenta) September 25, 2019

She also added, “There were at least a dozen witnesses and there was more yelling going on inside before the video starts. That woman was freaking out everyone in the store shouting about lynching Black people. There were 2 shoppers who saw her drive up & said she was driving erratically when she parked. When the woman took off after the rant, she was speeding west on Colorado driving on the wrong side of the street. Other frightened customers kept saying, ‘She could kill someone!’”

This is America.

