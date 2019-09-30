CNN Dragged For Highlighting Five White Women As ‘Leaders Of Impeachment’

It’s no secret that Black and brown folks have been leading the cause for Donald Trump to be impeached. However, CNN is crediting five white women.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

A four-minute video from CNN with the caption, “These five freshman congresswomen changed history by becoming unlikely leaders on impeachment” is getting slammed. Watch the video below.

These five freshman congresswomen changed history by becoming unlikely leaders on impeachment.https://t.co/vSMWkdn8UH pic.twitter.com/JI8Ejbm7u1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 28, 2019

Texas Rep. Al Green was the first congressional Democrat to call for Trump impeachment. Back in March of 2017, when discussing the Russia investigation and Trump firing FBI Director James Comey he said in a statement, “President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms.”

He also added, “Whether anything else happens or not, even if the Russia circumstance is not found to be something that we can go forward with, the obstruction of justice can still be an act that would allow for impeachment.”

In addition, Rep. Maxine Waters has continually led the charge against Donald Trump‘s impeachment ever since he was inaugurated in 2017. Here is a Tweet for Waters in 2017.

CNN has been getting hard on Twitter, Bishop Talbert Swan wrote, “White privilege: a Black man, @RepAlGreen, being first to call for & formally file articles of impeachment, a Black woman, @RepMaxineWaters, sounding the impeachment alarm for the past 2 years, but @CNN labeling 5 white women who held out until last week, ‘leaders on impeachment.’”

Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “#TheMightyMaxine was FIRST! She was calling for that rancid fecal smear’s impeachment before our beloved squad were even elected. I adore them all, but Maxine was first. Even they’d say that.”

Legendary journalist Dan Rather wrote on Twitter, “Some of the earliest and strongest calls for impeachment came from women and men of color. When the history of this period is written their voices of moral clarity must not be diminished.”

Some of the earliest and strongest calls for impeachment came from women and men of color. When the history of this period is written their voices of moral clarity must not be diminished. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 29, 2019

In case you missed it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump on Tuesday. The action comes after a whistleblower suggested that Trump tried to influence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation on Joe Biden, who could possibly become Trump’s opponent in the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

As Auntie Maxine explained in a statement: “This action within itself — where the president is seeking the cooperation and assistance of a foreign government in uncovering dirt on his opponent — is unlawful, unconstitutional, and unpatriotic. I am elated that the Congress of the United States will move forward in an expedited manner to investigate and impeach this president.”

The impeachment inquiry against Trump comes after years of shady business, withholding of information and alleged collusion with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Waters explained in her statement, “Special Counsel Robert Mueller identified at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice by the president of the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign and through the course of the Russia investigation, and he furthered the scope of what we know about collusion and coordination between the Trump campaign, Trump’s allies, and the Kremlin in their efforts to undermine our election systems on Trump’s behalf.”

Waters then went on to describe all the other instance where Trump proved to be corrupt, including alleged payments to silence an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and his refusal to release his tax returns. “These, and a host of other actions, are further evidence of his disgraceful and contemptible actions as the president of the United States,” Waters said in her statement.

CNN clearly needs to do their research/

SEE ALSO:

Black Twitter Throws An Impeachment Party As Democrats Finally Threaten Trump’s Presidency

Elizabeth Warren’s Surge In Support From Black Voters Proves She’s Not To Be Underestimated

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police