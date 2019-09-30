After Surging With Black Voters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Draws All-White Crowd At HBCU

Elizabeth Warren is reportedly surging with Black voters. However, that wasn’t reflected when she visited Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which is an HBCU.

See Also: Black Twitter Throws An Impeachment Party As Democrats Finally Threaten Trump’s Presidency

Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey posted the following video on social media, “Sen Warren’s crowd at Clinton College, a HBCU in South Carolina.” See below:

Sen Warren’s crowd at Clinton College, a HBCU in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/2S95KNU45E — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 28, 2019

No Black folks could be spotted. One user wrote, “I’m a Warren supporter, and this is a bad look. Yes, there’s a crowd, but it’s a sea of white people at an HBCU.”

Another wrote, “I shouldn’t feel like I am doing a Where’s Waldo picture to find POC at a rally held on the campus of an HBCU.”

There is a stark contrast to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University just last week. When it comes to Black voters, Biden still remains in the lead but Warren has surged. In July, Warren only had 4 percent of the Black vote, while in August she had 8 percent. Now, in September she has 19% of the Black vote, which is nearly half of Biden’s 40 percent Black vote support. Clearly, with each month, Warren is doubling in digits.

New Quinnipiac poll this morning shows Warren making inroads among black voters: July:

Biden 53%

Warren 4% August:

Biden 47%

Warren 8% Now:

Biden 40%

Warren 19% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 25, 2019

Unfortunately, the poll doesn’t break down the demographics of Black voters, although reports indicate that older Black voters favor Biden while younger Black voters are spending time trying to convince their elders to give up Biden.

Other candidates polled by Quinnipiac like Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg averaged the single digits for support, while Bernie Sanders averaged the double digits but still generally lower than Warren and Biden. The Quinnipiac survey seems to align with other public polling showing Warren and Biden separating themselves from the other Democratic nominees.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said, according to POLITICO. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

The Quinnipiac University national poll was conducted from September 19 to the 23rd, and 561 Democratic voters and independent voters who leaned Democratic were surveyed. The margin of sampling error is minus or plus 4.9 percentage points.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes