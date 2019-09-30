Amber Guyger’s Defense Allowed To Use ‘Castle Law’ Even Though She Wasn’t In Her Own Home

Closing arguments are today for Amber Guyger‘s murder trial and there is a new development. Judge Tammy Kemp has ruled that the defense can use “Castle Law,” which allows people to protect themselves in their own home…. but Guyger clearly wasn’t in her own home when she killd Botham Jean on Sept. 6, 2018 while he was eating ice cream and watching television in his living room.

CBS reports,”During a session, outside of the presence of the jury, defense attorneys and prosecutors argued over the language of the instructions the judge with provide to jurors. It was during this session that Judge Tammy Kemp ruled the jury can consider the Castle Doctrine during deliberations.”

Castle Law is similar to the Stand Your Ground Law and allows a person to use “or using force (even deadly force) in the protection of a home, vehicle, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove an individual from the premises,” according to CBS.

Judge Kemp also ruled jurors may consider manslaughter when sentencing Guyger.

Last week, Guyger said in a dramatic testimony, “I feel like at terrible person, I feel like a piece of crap… I wish he was the one with the gun and he killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life.”

She continued, “I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life. I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day.”

At times, Guyger was sobbing so hard it was difficult to understand. Watch below:

CNN.com reported, “Jean’s family was largely stoic during a day of emotional testimony. Some occasionally shook theirs heads and whispered among each other and their lawyers.”

She really scrunched up her face trying to conjure those white woman tears. Not buying it, Becky. You're a murderer.#AmberGuygerpic.twitter.com/MVzEZFc8zP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 27, 2019

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

She also admitted under aggressive questioning that she never once said during the 911 call that she was scared or that she thought he had a gun. She also admitted that she never said during the call that Jean was charging at her.

