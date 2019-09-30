Trump Worshiper Stacey Dash Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence

Stacey Dash has been on her fourth marriage since April of last year and there is some serious trouble. She was recently arrested for domestic violence. Her husband is lawyer and conspiracy theorist Jeffrey Marty, who is also a Trump supporter.

According to ABC News, “The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Dash, 52, and the victim got into a verbal argument, around 7:45 p.m., at an apartment in New Port Richey before she pushed and slapped him in the face.” See the mugshot below:

According to the arrest report, deputies saw “the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

TMZ reports she is being held on $500 bail.

Back in October of 2018, Page Six reported Jeffrey Marty and Dash married in April of 2018, just 10 days after meeting.

See the photo below of them in happier times.

Stacey Dash Is Off Her Rocker & The Market: Wifed Up by Jeffrey Marty https://t.co/mjm11HPDC1 pic.twitter.com/A8jh3f2T0H — SWAGGGirl (@SWAGGGirlicious) October 15, 2018

Marty is a die-hard Trump supporter, so much so that he created a fake account to praise 45. Page Six says, “Jeffrey Marty, is best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and a Tea Party gadfly who generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious.”

He is also a conspiracy theorist, telling a reporter two years ago, “There are a lot of people that have died mysteriously around [Hillary Clinton]. When they were supposed to testify against her — three or four different people. Within a week.”

Marty allegedly lives in Florida, while Dash lives in California, so they appear to have a long distance marriage.

This is the fourth marriage for 51-year-old Dash. She married producer Brian Lovell in 1999 and divorced by the mid-2000s. She then married British executive James Maby, CEO of Sports Logistics, in 2005, but divorced by 2006. Her last marriage was to actor Emmanuel Xeureb, it’s not clear when they married, but they divorced by 2010. Dash has two kids, a son named Austin who was born in 1991 whom she had with singer Christopher Williams. Also, a daughter named Lola was born in 2003 from her first marriage.

